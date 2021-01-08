Alyssa Hames and Grace Finger led the Cougars with 18 and 11 points respectively. But on a night when both could have scored a lot more, along with MaKenna Kuper who finished with eight, it was the bench that got valuable playing time for the 15th-ranked AGWSR Cougars (6-2) in a 45-14 drubbing of the Janesville Wildcats (1-10) in Ackley Thursday night.
Hames got her points despite a slow start. After missing several closer in, she broke the ice at the 3:20 mark of the first quarter with a three from the right corner. That made it 7-2 on AGWSR’s way to a 13-6 lead after one.
