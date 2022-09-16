The AGWSR Cougars, ranked 13th in the latest Class 1A poll, dispatched the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons handily in a tournament just six days before going to Parkersburg Thursday. This time, the Cougars fell in five sets (25-15, 19-25, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14).
After being dominated in the first set by 10 points, the Falcons eeked out two close wins. AGWSR came back to force a fifth set with another lopsided win. The trend continued in the fifth with A-P winning close.
