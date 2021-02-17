A clear separation is beginning to form between the top tier of Iowa Community College Athletic Conference teams and the next two. The top five squads in the league are all ranked in the top 25. The next group has a few fins and then the next group is either winless or have one victory on the season.
Ellsworth Community College is in the second tier while 13th ranked Hawkeye Community College is in the top portion of the standings.
