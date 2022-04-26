Monday was a brutal day for tennis for Iowa Falls-Alden.
Not only was it colder than forecasted and all the players were wearing winter gloves, but they were going against one of the best teams in the state. Ballard is ranked No. 7 in the Iowa High School Boys Tennis Coaches Poll and have one loss to their ledger, 8-3 to No. 2 Pella. The Bombers gave up just two sets to the Cadets in singles and three in doubles in the 9-0 decision.
