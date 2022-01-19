Molly Greenfield
Molly Greenfield and the Ellsworth Community College have had a tough road lately. The Panthers hosted second-rated Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday and fell by a 109-35 tally, shooting just 14 percent.

The parade of ranked opponents continued for Ellsworth Community College.

The Panthers hosted Kirkwood Community College on Tuesday night. Both the Eagle women’s and men’s program boast top 15 rankings nationally and dispatched ECC.

