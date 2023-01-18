SH_GR_BBB (15).jpg (copy)
SH's Colton McDonald looks for a lane against Gladbrook-Reinbeck. The Rebels jumped out to a quick start and never looked back, handing the Tigers a 97-58 loss.

A tough week for South Hardin started out rough.

Featuring three ranked teams, the Tigers opened with No. 4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Tuesday night. The Rebels drained 13 three-pointers on the way to a 97-58 victory in Eldora.

