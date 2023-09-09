Aiden Heitland broke up this North Tama pass and Clayton Van Loh hauled it in for an interception. Van Loh also jumped on two fumbles, but the three takeaways didn't help the Cougars in Traer Friday night in a 34-18 loss to the Redhawks.
The North Tama Redhawks (1-2, 1-1) soared at home in Traer Friday night while the AGWSR Cougars (1-2, 1-1) were left grounded in a 38-14 loss.
AGWSR scored first, on a 20-yard Kaden Abbas run. The kick after snap was mishandled, leaving AGWSR up 6-0. The Cougar defense, which forced a punt on the first NT possession to start the game, set the score up with a Clayton Van Loh interception off a pass break-up by Aiden Heitland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.