Iowa Falls-Alden senior Jenny Wibholm - pictured during a previous home match - reached the semifinals at Wednesday's Class 1A Regional Tournament, before bowing out with a 2-2 record. She earned fourth place.
Jenny Wibholm's athletic ability carried her to within one match win of the State Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.
Competing in the Class 1A Individual/Doubles Regional in Waterloo, the Iowa Falls-Alden senior won her first two matches before getting stymied in the semifinals by Waterloo Columbus competitor Bre Phillips.
