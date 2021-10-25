ECC's Darrius Jackson (85) had a huge game for the Panthers against the Reivers. He tallied a touchdown catch, 111 yards on kickoff returns and two tackles on defense. No. 2 Iowa Western defeated ECC 45-13.
Coming out of the half, Ellsworth Community College trailed the second ranked team in the nation by a 10-point margin. The Panthers were gibing Iowa Western Community College they could handle and the defense was slowing the Reivers down.
After the third stanza, it was still close with the Reivers on top 24-13. Only, IWCC stepped on the gas in the final 15 minutes of the game and outscored the hosts 21-0 to win the contest 45-13. The Reivers are currently on a 13-game win streak extending into last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.