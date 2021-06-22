The last time the AGWSR Cougars and Gladbrook-Reinbeck Rebels hooked up, it was in Reinbeck and the home team won 6-2. Monday night’s rematch was in Ackley, with the home team again winning. This time AGWSR erupted for 17 hits to take a 14-4 decision in six innings.
“This was a nice team win,” AGWSR skipper Dave Showalter said. “We gave up a couple of runs in the first but did a great job battling. It was a good night offensively and the guys played well in different positions defensively.”
