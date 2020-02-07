Sweeps are pretty rare between AGWSR and Grundy Center, especially a season sweep like the AGWSR Cougars were chasing Thursday night in Grundy Center. The Cougars got one the first time they met with the girls winning by five points, the boys by one. That was back on Jan. 7 in Ackley. Neither game was that close Thursday as the two rivals ended their match-ups for the season in Grundy Center.
The Cougar girls completed the season sweep with a 46-30 win. The AGWSR boys lost 59-47 for a season split with GC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.