The second half of the North Iowa Cedar League-West schedule got started Thursday in Conrad. It didn’t go the way either of AGWSR’s head coaches had hoped after opening the schedule with a home sweep of the BCLUW Comets.

The girls lost 47-43 to BCLUW while the boys fell 52-40 in Conrad Thursday night.

