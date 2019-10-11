Led by a 25-kill performance from Junior Jenny Wibholm, Iowa Falls-Alden returned home with a four-set victory over Clear Lake during North Central Conference play Thursday evening.
The Cadets jumped in front by winning the opening two sets, before the host Lions extended the match to four sets with a win in game three. IF-A closed out the win by taking game four. The match scores were 25-18, 25-16, 22-25, 25-22.
