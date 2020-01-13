While girls wrestling continues to knock on the door of sanctioning as its own thing, more tournaments for girls are popping up around the state. While her teammates were wrestling to third at the St. Edmond Duals not even an hour north in Fort Dodge, Trinity Rotgers was at one of those girls meets in Ogden.
The AGWSR sophomore was one of 39 girls in the tournament. Humboldt (16) and Osage (13) accounted for 26 of them. With help from Ackley-Geneva three-time state place winner and current Aplington-Pakersburg/Grundy Center head coach Brian Benning, Rotgers pinned her way through to her second title of the season.
