AGWSR head coach Dave Showalter and catcher Kaden Abbas talk with Darren Veld as he entered in the third inning. He was the second of five pitchers the Cougars used in a 19-6 home loss to Aplington-Parkersburg Wednesday night to end the regular season.
Wednesday night’s regular season closer was not what AGWSR head coach Dave Showalter wanted. Especially with the postseason beginning Saturday. But he still saw enough good things in the 19-6 drubbing at the hands of the Aplington-Parkersburg Falcons in Ackley.
“It’s not the way you want to end the regular season, obviously,” Showalter said. “But there were positives tonight. We hit the ball hard throughout the game, just right at guys. And we had a number of kids who haven’t pitched at the varsity level yet this year, and I thought they did a really nice job and challenged A-P. They just found the gaps tonight.”
