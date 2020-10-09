Seniors MaKenna Kuper (left) and Taylor Sperfslage try for a block here against Grundy Center. They have never beaten the Spartans in volleyball, a streak that continued in a competitive match Thursday night in Ackley.
Senior Taylor Sperfslage has never beaten Grundy Center on the volleyball court. There were times when she thought Thursday was the night. Instead, the Spartans left Ackley with a 3-1 win (25-22, 16-25, 25-16, 25-21).
“I thought we played aggressively,” Sperfslage said. “They sent a lot of shots over to us, and I thought we were reading them well. I thought our serving was great and I thought defensively we played pretty well. I think it’s a match that we could have taken, but we played well. It always stinks losing, but it was nice to play them like that.”
