Alli Sheldahl (shown here in a previous home game) finished Thursday night's game with eight points. Despite falling to South Hamilton, the Tigers played some of its best basketball all year and held their own against the now 14-3 Hawks.
Despite going into the game as 20-point underdogs, South Hardin held their own against a 13-win South Hamilton squad. It was not until the final eight minutes that the Hawks pulled away to defeat the Tigers 43-31.
“The girls played some of our best basketball all year,” said S. Hardin coach Nick Eller. “We just had a couple droughts in the second half that hurt us. We have to keep getting better about playing four quarters and not having those dry spells.”
