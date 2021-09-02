South Hardin's Josh Vander Wilt reaches for the ball against a Grundy Center receiver last Friday. The Tigers won't have to worry about too much passing against South Hamilton this week, as the Hawks have thrown the ball just once this year (and it was intercepted).
Little things can add up quickly and when playing a top-level team like Grundy Center, they can be costly. South Hardin learned that lesson the hard way on Friday night as they fell to the Spartans 35-7 in the season opener.
In the loss, however, the Tigers saw plenty of bright spots and things they can fix heading into this weeks game. Another challenge, S. Hardin will host South Hamilton in the home opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.