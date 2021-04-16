Columbus Catholic has been one of the gold standard programs in high school girls tennis for decades, and the 2021 version appears to be following suit on the court.
Iowa Falls-Alden took its annual shot at the Sailors Thursday evening, but could not come away with any match wins. CC won the meet 9-0 and yielded only one game during singles play. That dominant stretch encompassed 12 sets of tennis.
