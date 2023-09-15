The Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadets ran at the Independence Invitational on Thursday and booked season and/or personal bests up and down both line-ups. The girls finished fourth behind 3A number five Clear Creek-Amana, 3A number 15 Waverly-Shell Rock and 2A number 11 Union. Dani Rieks finished ninth and Demi Beaubien 15th to earn medals. The boys ran eighth with a medal from Hunter Miller who finished 15th.
The Cadets last ran at Independence in 2019 for a State qualifier, but this was the first on the campus of the Independence Mental Health Institute.
