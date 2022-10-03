Almost every member of the Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR Cadet cross country teams saw their season bests in the biggest meet any of them have been involved in Saturday. Running in the Steve Johnson Meet in Waverly, they saw hundreds of other runners from dozens of teams throughout Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
The Cadet girls grabbed third place – just six points out of second – behind four top-30 finishes. The boys weren’t as successful, taking 26th with only one in the top-100, but they still prpvided highlights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.