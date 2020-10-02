Heading into the unknowns of 2020, 8-Player District 2 coaches felt they knew that two or three teams had a chance to win the district title. Entering week six, Janesville has separated itself from the pack.
That leaves second place and possibly a home playoff game or two. Surprisingly, preseason favorites Turkey Valley and Northwood-Kensett seem out of it right now. Only two teams have just one loss in the district - AGWSR and Tripoli - and they meet up this Friday night for the Cougars’ Homecoming in Ackley.
