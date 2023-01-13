AGWSR Corner
AGWSR head coach chad Gerbracht (right) coached his final home duals Thursday with assistant coach James Gronewold at his side. The Cougars earned a split, losing to Jesup then beating Hudson.

It was a special night in Ackley Thursday. Senior nights usually are, and that was no different for the eight seniors on this year’s squad. Six of them wrestled, with Kylie Willems and Trinity Rotgers waiting their turn to say goodbye the next night with a girls home tournament.

But the night was also special as it was head coach Chad Gerbracht’s final home duals and they were wrestled in front of more than two dozen of his former wrestlers from the past 24 years. They were treated to two highly-contested duals, with the Cougars losing to the Jesup J-Hawks 41-39 and beating the Hudson Pirates 42-33.

