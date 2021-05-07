Alayna Hunt, in home play earlier this season here, finished her home career Thursday with a PR round of 44 to claim the top medal and lead AGWSR to a win over East Marshall. It was her final round at the Ackley Recreation Club Course in Ackley.
Things couldn’t have gone much better as the AGWSR Cougars closed the home portion of the golf schedule. The girls beat East Marshall 210-231 in Ackley, claiming both medals in the process. The boys nearly completed the full sweep with a 164-178 win over the Mustangs in Wellsburg, grabbing the top medal but losing the runner-up on a cardback.
Alayna Hunt and Hannah Homeyer went 1-2 for the Cougar girls, shooting rounds of 44 and 49 to earn the medals and end their home meets. Natalie Gerstein (57) and Taryn Day (60) rounded out AGWSR’s scoreboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.