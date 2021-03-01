At one point or another, Ellsworth Community College led in all three sets at Southeastern Community College. However, the Blackhawks were able to go on runs to pull away from the visitors and earn the three-set sweep in West Burlington on Friday night: 25-14, 25-15 and 25-18.
In the opening game, the Panthers were on top 2-0 but SCC went on a seven-point run – including two aces (the Blackhawks had nine ace serves in the victory). Within four, (16-12) The hosts went on another scoring spree – winning nine of the next 11 points to get the victory.
