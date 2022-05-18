The nearly completely new South Hardin baseball team made their 2022 debut on Tuesday.
The Tigers return just four players with any varsity experience to the diamond and are under the direction of first-year head coach Dan Huntley.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The nearly completely new South Hardin baseball team made their 2022 debut on Tuesday.
The Tigers return just four players with any varsity experience to the diamond and are under the direction of first-year head coach Dan Huntley.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.