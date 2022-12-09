With the help of open weights and a few falls, SH-BCLUW knocked off a hosting Union squad on Thursday night in an NICL triangular. The Storm fell to the other team in La Porte City, Dike-New Hartford.
SH-BCLUW received three forfeits and there were two open weights for both teams in the 26-25 Storm win over the Knights. Three grapplers won their head-to-heads which was enough for the victory. Chance Cordes picked up a fall over Dillon Sparks in 1:18 at 138. At 170, Alex Paxson earned a fall in the first period, sticking Jay Petersen in 46 seconds. Sam Garber (182) made it two in a row for SH-BCLUW with a fall at the 2:31 mark over Hunter Anderson.
