Both South Hardin and Hampton-Dumont/CAL have small rosters. The Bulldogs brought such a small number (three) one of their athletes had to play twice – and the Tigers won in a complete sweep – 5-0.
“Our first warm night of the season and the South Hardin boys won all of their matches,” SH coach Thomas Howe said. “I was happy with the boys’ effort tonight. We play Webster City on Thursday and Iowa Falls-Alden on Friday. Both should be good tests for us.”
