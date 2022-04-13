The South Hardin Tiger boys’ tennis team start every meet behind the eight ball. With just four players, they spot the opposing team three matches. Add that to Tuesday’s windy conditions in La Porte City, it equaled a 9-0 loss to the Union Knights.
Braxton Lu came closest, dropping an 8-2 decision in the top singles spot. He paired up with Landon Rewoldt in a 10-3 loss in doubles. Other than that, it was all Union as the hosts booked two shutouts while giving up just seven games in the six matches.
