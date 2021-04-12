With just four players out for boys tennis this spring, some meets may be hard for South Hardin to win. However, Grundy Center brought even fewer competitors as the Tigers opened the season with 4-2 victory over the visiting Spartans.
“Grundy Center brought over three guys, this was the first year for all of them, so my guys performed the way I expected them to,” said SH coach Thomas Howe. “We have a lot to work on as a team, but I saw a lot of things last night that I liked. With only four guys out this season we will take a solid win when we can get them. “
