South Hardin trailed through much of the game on Friday. A comeback in the third stanza and a strong defensive output in the fourth allowed the Tigers to pick up their first win of the season, 46-44. It also happened to be the opening game of the NICL-West slate against Grundy Center.
The first quarter, the Spartans went on a run and led by seven (16-9). SH trailed by as many as 10 in the second period but a three-ball by Garrison Tripp made it a seven point spread heading into the half.
