It can be frustrating to start every meet down by three before ever stepping on to the court. Despite having small roster sizes the last few years, that hasn’t stopped the South Hardin boys tennis team from recording team wins. Head coach Thomas Howe hopes that this team can have similar success and hopefully, grow the sport.
“Even with four guys, we forfeit three matches right out the gate but we had meets where we still won the meet because we won everything else. So, it’s possible,” he said. “It’s just a matter of finding a way to keep them out and continue to build on those fundamentals and once those are established, getting them to start thinking about the sport as far as strategy and that sort of thing. I felt at the end of last season, we were able to start doing that with the group of boys we had, even though they were young and inexperienced.”
