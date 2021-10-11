With just one regular season match and a Saturday tournament left before Regionals, South Hardin earned its 30th win at the Hampton-Dumont/CAL Tournament.
The third-ranked Tigers just played in pool play because of homecoming festivities later that evening and went 2-1. They opened with a 21-8, 21-13 win over Webster City. SH then knocked off Ames 21-17, 21-12 before facing No. 14 (Class 3A) Independence and falling by scores of 21-11, 21-13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.