South Hardin's Jaxson Drury calls time after AGWSR's Landon Benning nearly tagged him out as he rounded the base on a first inning Josh Lozano fielder's choice. Drury ended up scoring, and the Tigers wound up winning 6-3 in Ackley Thursday night.
The South Hardin Tigers (9-18, 2-10) had a weird Thursday. At 11 a.m., the played and lost a make-up game with East Marshall in Eldora. Just before 7 p.m., they took the field against the AGWSR Cougars (3-13, 2-8) in Ackley.
The short turnaround and change of locations for the odd doubleheader naturally concerned SH skipper Dan Huntley. It needn’t have as his squad played perhaps its best game of the season with a gem by starter Jaxson Drury and took a 6-3 win.
