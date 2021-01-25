Since coming back from the holiday break, South Hardin knew there were no easy games on their slate. When on the hunt for a conference title they were going to get every team’s best night in and night out. Last week the Tigers stepped out of the NICL-West for three games – all against ranked opponents. Saturday capped off the tough three-game stretch with No. 2 Dike-New Hartford. Though the Wolverines are playing without their top scorer, they had plenty of weapons in their arsenal to knock off SH at home – 64-47.
“Good execution in the first half. Second half, we struggled defensively and had too many turnovers,” said Tiger coach Nathan Gevelinger. “Dike is a very talented team but, so are we. We just need to put together a complete game.”
