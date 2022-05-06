Looking at the forecast ahead of time, nobody thought the dual between South Hardin and Jesup was going to happen on Thursday.
The rain left the area and the two NICL squads were able to get their regular season finale in. While there were some ups and downs at the Pine Lake Country Club for the hosts, it resulted in a 255-286 victory for the Tigers.
