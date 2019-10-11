Another NICL-West volleyball season has come to a close and once again Grundy Center finishes unblemished in the league.
The No. 6 (2A) Spartans have won 71 straight conference matches – an 11 year streak of titles. South Hardin is looking to build something with a strong core of underclassman. They picked up their first NICL-West win in three seasons – and earned two. The Tigers finished 2-4 (8-8 overall) tied for fourth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.