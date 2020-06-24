South Hardin held a 2-0 advantage after three frames but a rough fourth inning allowed Roland-Story to hand the Tigers a 9-2 loss.
It didn’t take long for SH to get on the board. In the first inning, Hailey Rosonke smacked a two-out double – she finished the game with a triple and a single as well. H. Rosonke advanced to third on an error and scored on another Norseman mishap.
