Competing in another small meet, South Hardin had the opportunity to grab some medals on Tuesday night.
There were just 27 runners in the Girls Class B race at Eagle Grove and three full teams. Elizabeth Daleske turned in her best time and placing of the season to finish third overall for the Tigers. Lydia Mueller was also in the top 10 (24:05) as SH finished second behind West Fork.
