South Hardin escaped the wind and rain Friday in Greene – and their results showed it.
The Tigers had one of their best outings of the season at the North Butler Invite. Behind eight medal performances, SH finished with 87 points and third overall. St. Ansgar won the meet (140) and fellow NICL squad Sumner-Fredericksburg was in second (101). Just behind the Tigers was another conference team – Jesup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.