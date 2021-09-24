In what turned out to be a mini conference meet, South Hardin had an opportunity to see plenty of NICL competition before the league meet on October 14.
Ten teams from the conference raced at the Sam Iverson Invitational in Grundy Center on Thursday. Denver ran away with the girls’ title, scoring just 31 points, 78 points ahead of second place union. The Tigers were solidly in 12th. Leading the way for SH was Jaiden Roy in 35th. She clocked a time of 23:09 for a new personal best. She was six spots ahead of Lydia Mueller in 23:45. Elizabeth Stanish (52nd) was less than a minute behind Mueller. Kassidy Winter (71st) and McKenzie Runyon (80th) rounded out SH’s scoring.
