South Hardin was able to see the course they will be playing their next two meets on – and the youngsters were able to get to know the course in Union and become more confident in their playing abilities.
“The girls played well today and shot another good team score,” said Tiger coach David Akers. “With one more regular season meet at BCLUW before conference – also at BCLUW – I think the girls are really going to get to know the course and their confidence should be high when we get to the conference tournament.”
