Though small in numbers, South Hardin does bring back some experience to the boys’ cross country field. Edwin Lozano, Hayden Starr, Colton McDonald and Gavin Runyon all return from last year with just two freshman joining them.
Numbers are down for the South Hardin boys’ cross country team, but the coaches are out beating the bushes and trying to get more out. Currently, they have six in camp.
“We need at least a couple more,” said Tiger coach Mike Olson. “Especially if the freshman aren’t ready to go in a varsity race, I’m going to put them in JV and we will have to run as individuals unless we get some more bodies. It isn’t fair to throw them in a varsity race if they’re not ready. But, we’ve got some races coming up – those first few races are all JV/varsity together anyway. That doesn’t make much of a difference. It would be nice to get a couple or three older bodies.”
