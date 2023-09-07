Heading into the final non-district game on the schedule, South Hardin and Aplington-Parkersburg have similar numbers.
Both squads come into the matchup 1-1. They both have a steady mix of passing and rushing offenses. Comparatively, the two are nearly even. The Tigers have passed for 296 yards and average 16.4 yards per completion while the Falcons have 183 yards passing, 15.3 yards per catch. On the ground, SH has 84 attempts and average 4.5 yards a run and the Falcons have 85 attempts and 4.0 yards a carry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.