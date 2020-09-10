The South Hardin defense was a bright spot in an ugly win over Denver last year. The Tigers allowed just one big play in the 19-7 victory in week 2, late in the first half. SH will host another run-first squad with East Marshall this week.
In a season where everyone makes the postseason, South Hardin was looking for ways to judge a successful season. One of those was to win their non-district games and another was to finish on top of the district for the best seed in the playoffs.
One of those goals was accomplished on Friday night – the Tigers defeated Denver 19-7 and head into the district slate 2-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.