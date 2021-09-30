South Hardin's Mason Sheldahl and Sean May go after Aplington-Parkersburg quarterback Gavin Thomas last week. The Tigers travel to win-less Central Springs this week and are faced with a must-win game.
South Hardin is going back to the drawing board. They know at this point they can’t overlook anybody, even a team like Central Springs that is struggling this season.
“We need to keep working on us getting better and cleaning up things ourselves more than Central Springs,” Tiger coach Nick Eller said. “Not taking them lightly, but a lot of things that are going on are self-inflicted and not what the other team is doing. Our their gameplan isn’t hurting us, it’s killing ourselves.”
