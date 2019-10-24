No matter what happens on Friday night, South Hardin has secured one of its best records in recent memory. However, the Tigers do not want to just settle.
Heading into the final week of the season, both SH and North Linn are playing for a possible at large bid to the Class 1A postseason. Though Dike-New Hartford and Iowa City Regina will be duking it out in Dike for the district title, due to the strength of the league there could be as many as three squads that make it in for District 6.
