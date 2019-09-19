South Hardin is going to have to have blinders on heading into this week and just take their game against Eagle Grove head on.
This week is Homecoming week and with that comes all the distractions, but that’s not the only thing the Tigers have to block out. Last season, SH traveled to Eagle Grove and partway through the second half the Eagles ended up calling the game and forfeited the rest of the season. The Tigers were leading 34-8 by that point.
