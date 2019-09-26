The South Hardin coaching staff knew there was an opportunity to put up some points against Eagle Grove on Friday night. What they did not know was that they would put up 67 in the second shutout in as many tries.
The Tigers were rolling on all cylinders in their final non-district game, but the preseason is officially over. SH heads on the road to face Jesup in the Class 1A, District 6 opener. Both teams are coming off routs from Week 4 and look to start the district season 1-0.
