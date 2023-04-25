While no team score was kept Monday at Parkersburg, with unlimited entries South Hardin had the opportunity to mix and match events and get times on different athletes before the state qualifier at Dike-New Hartford in two weeks.
“At this point, we need to figure out who is going to compete in which events to give us the best chance at going to State in the most events,” said Tiger coach Jared Kadolph. “As always, we are in the best district in Class 2A so our guys need to understand how important running for time is if we aren’t in the top two to have a chance at State.”
